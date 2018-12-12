ZM hosts tear up over tragic loss

It's with a very heavy heart that ZM host Fletch has announced he has lost his best friend, Karen.

The British Blue kitty passed away from heart problems quickly and peacefully, lying in his favourite spot in the sun.

Fletch has had over two beautiful years with Kaz, who has gained an impressive Instagram following with his adorable updates.

Speaking about his loss on air, Fletch struggled to hold it together, almost losing it when his co-host Vaughan started choking up as well.

Karen has been a star on the show before, making his TV debut on Breakfast to help Matty McLean get his dog to Insta-famous status, and winning over the hearts of celebs like Joe Jonas.

She's clearly a well-loved member of the ZM team and will be missed by all.

RIP Karen, and arohanui to Fletch and the whānau.