ZM host's hilariously awkward fan encounter

Being the star of a major radio show has it's perks but it also has its downsides, as ZM's Vaughan Smith found out recently.

Fletch, Vaughan and Megan were falling over themselves laughing as Vaughan revealed he got recognised at the worst possible moment.

He was getting a prostate check at the doctors.

Fletch commended him on going saying, "It's good that you got that - a lot of guys won't do that because they're too embarrassed."

Vaughan responded: "Hey, you've gotta try these things - what better time than when you're married with children and you need a check up?"

But things took a wild turn when Vaughan said the doctor recognised him, saying, "I listen to you guys when i'm in the car!"

What Vaughan said next will honestly blow your mind - check out the hilarious story in the clip above.

Let's just say you'll never look at a finger puppet the same way again.