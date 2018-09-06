ZM host’s big baby news

ZM host Clint Roberts took to the airwaves yesterday to share some very exciting news.

He and his lovely wife Lucy are expecting a baby in July.

Clint shared the happy news with listeners saying: “So my big announcement is… my wife and I - Lucy - are having a baby!”

They've kept things quiet til now, but the news almost got out earlier this year when Clint's co-host Bree Tomasel accidentally made a wild assumption live on air.

Clint recalls: “Do you remember you almost revealed the (baby) news live on air?! We were talking about plastic and you go, ‘you don’t waste plastic anymore because you are having a baby’ and I hadn’t even told you at that stage!” says Clint.

“It’s a damn hard secret to keep!” says Tomasel.

Either way, we're glad the news is out! Congratulations Clint and Lucy! We can’t wait to see your adorable new family addition, alongside your fur-babies, Ziggy and Bowie.