You’ll never guess who this Kiwi Hollywood star is

As far as school photos go, you can always be certain of two things – gappy teeth and bad hair.

This Kiwi star has nailed it in both departments in the most adorable way possible!

Who is it, you may ask?

It’s none other than Kiwi Riverdale star KJ Apa – sans his statement red 'Archie' hair.

Apa captions the photo, “The real KJ Apa. Ps: Up the Crown 👑. if you know u know.”

The uniform is the Auckland Kings College prep boys uniform and the badge looks like he may have excelled in a sport or subject.

Very cute! – And his fans agree that puberty was kind to him.

“Biggest glow up in history!”

“This glow up gives me hope for myself.”

“Bro that was me as well when I was younger I had a big ass gap just like!”

“Look at those cute little chicklet teeth lol! Too cute.🙌 😬 (embrace the chicklets)”

We love it, KJ!

View this post on Instagram This wednesday. #riverdale A post shared by KJ Apa (@kjapa) on Oct 23, 2018 at 7:05pm PDT