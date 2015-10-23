You’ll never guess who this cute rugby league star is

Two Kiwi sporting stars are celebrating a big milestone in the cutest way.

Taking to Instagram, Kiwi netball legend Kayla Cullen has posted a cute birthday tribute to her fiancé Shaun Johnson – complete with a throwback school photo!

“Happy birthday to my best mate ❣ I look forward to our cleaning parties and many more birthdays by your side ❣I love you 😘 swipe for some throwbacks.”

Shaun and his brother Adam are featured in one of the photos with identical spikey hair and cheeky grins.

Kayla also gifted Shaun a new vacuum cleaner which will be perfect for helping around the house.

The couple got engaged in May this year surrounded by close friends and family, and are busy planning their wedding.

Here is an updated snap of the two brothers heading to Fiji!

Time flies when you are having fun.