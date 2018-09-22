Will Rachel Hunter be big sister’s bridesmaid?

Congratulations are in order for Jacqui Hunter and former Olympian and America’s Cup Sailor Craig Monk.

Last week Monk posted a picture to Facebook of Hunter, 50, embracing him and sporting a large, sparkling diamond engagement ring in Italian sailing mecca Porto Cervo.

“I got lucky, love this woman” he wrote.

The pair have been in a long-term relationship for years and both live in Los Angeles. Perhaps the winds of fate were blowing, when Hunter's younger sister Rachel famously got on board the support boats on the Waitemata Harbour when Monk, 51, a grinder on Team New Zealand, helped the team win the America’s Cup for the second time in 2000.

Hunter and Monk share a passion for sailing and the pair are often out from Marina del Ray, sailing the Pacific. Rachel and her children, Liam and Renee Stewart, are keen crew, when they get the chance.

Jacqui was Rachel’s rock when her marriage with Rod Stewart broke up in 1999. She took on the job of super-aunty and personal assistant for several years, making LA her permanent home.

Interestingly, Jacqui told the Herald in 2004 that LA was the worst place to find long-term love.

“I think I’ll have to come home (to New Zealand) and start looking. There are a lot of beautiful people here, but there’s no commitment. There’s no realness, there’s no substance.”

The question is whether the pair will tie the knot in California or Auckland — and will Rachel be a bridesmaid?