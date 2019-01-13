Why Toni Street spent her holiday in A&E

Toni Street has been enjoying the summer with her family, but things took a turn when she wound up in A&E.

Don't despair - Toni is fine, but it seems her eldest daughter may have been enjoying the sunshine a little too much.

Taking to Instagram, Toni revealed that her daughter Juliette had earned her first broken bone after falling from playground monkey bars.

"Yip... first broken bone for one of our kidlets... a buckle break for Juju... the monkey bars won," Toni wrote alongside an x-ray of Juju’s broken arm.

However the brave 6-year-old has taken it all in her stride, with Toni revealing Juliette can’t wait to show her school chums her broken limb.

"She's amped to choose a cast and show her classmates," the mother-of-three added.