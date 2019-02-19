Why these Kiwi rugby stars look so 'ugly'

A number of Kiwi sporting legends have taken to social media this week to… well… pull an ugly face.

The reason behind these "ugly" selfies?

According to All Black star kicker Beauden Barrett's Instagram post, it's all in an effort to raise support and awareness for the HeadStrong Foundation which aims to "improve lives affected by cancer."

Barrett was nominated by champion Kiwi golfer, Lydia Ko for the challenge.

Other Kiwi athletes who are sharing their cheeky mugs include Gareth Evans, Sam Cane, TJ Perenara, Cory Jane and Greg Pleasants - Tate.

Love it guys!

