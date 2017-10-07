Why Rachel Hunter has gone to the dogs

Yoga is a great opportunity to take a moment to paws and reflect on life.

Former Kiwi supermodel Rachel Hunter has shared an adorable video of her doing ‘yoga’ with a cute rescue dog named Raka.

Hunter giggles and tells the dog “good boy” and “namaste” in the Instagram video as he bows down in front of her doing a ‘downward-facing-dog’ pose and eventually lying flat on the ground.

Rachel then gives Raka a chicken strip treat and laughs hysterically at the camera.

So cute!

The beauty guru has two dogs of her own, a Pomeranian and a French bulldog named Stan, but we aren’t sure they're as skilled as Raka in the yoga department.