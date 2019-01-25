Why John Campbell is 'grinning until my jaw hurts'

Section
Spy News,
Publish Date
Friday, 25 January 2019, 3:23PM
John Campbell has received a priceless offer from one of his favourite musicians Sharon van Etten. Photo / Greg Bowker
John Campbell has received a priceless offer from one of his favourite musicians Sharon van Etten. Photo / Greg Bowker

John Campbell has received a dream offer from Sharon van Etten, the singer who moved him to tears on live television in 2015.

Four years ago, Campbell was disappointed that he couldn't make it to van Etten's Auckland show at the Kings Arms Tavern as he was hosting a function that night.

But Campbell got the surprise of his life when his reporters crossed live to the Kings Arms - where van Etten herself played Campbell a song.

Now, ahead of van Etten's return to New Zealand in June, the singer has reached out to Campbell on Twitter and personally invited him to her Powerstation show. "Please tell me you can come!" she wrote.

"Sometimes life is really great," Campbell responded. "(I'll so be there. Grinning until my jaw hurts.)"

Connect with Spy: