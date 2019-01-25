Why John Campbell is 'grinning until my jaw hurts'

John Campbell has received a dream offer from Sharon van Etten, the singer who moved him to tears on live television in 2015.

Four years ago, Campbell was disappointed that he couldn't make it to van Etten's Auckland show at the Kings Arms Tavern as he was hosting a function that night.

But Campbell got the surprise of his life when his reporters crossed live to the Kings Arms - where van Etten herself played Campbell a song.

Now, ahead of van Etten's return to New Zealand in June, the singer has reached out to Campbell on Twitter and personally invited him to her Powerstation show. "Please tell me you can come!" she wrote.

I am personally inviting you to my show, @johnjcampbell. Please tell me you can come. Xoxo — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) January 24, 2019

"Sometimes life is really great," Campbell responded. "(I'll so be there. Grinning until my jaw hurts.)"