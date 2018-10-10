Why Jack and Matty can never host together

Jack Tame and Matty McLean have revealed why the can't host together.

The Breakfast presenters shared hosting duties this morning while Hayley Holt and Daniel Faitaua were away, but things took quite a turn.

Matty, talking about a delicious cut of meat, put way too much emphasis on the words "juicy and moist" prompting Jack to unravel.

The pair could barely hold back their laughter as all the "moist meat" innuendos ensued.

"This is why they wouldn't let us host together for all of these years," Jack said, wrapping up the segment by saying: "It's time for us to go and get told off by our bosses".

Fans seemed to love it though, with one commenting on Facebook: "You two are great for television. Should host things together all the time".

Another added: "I loved the two of them hosting... It's just nice to see their personalities come out."

Keep up the good work, team!