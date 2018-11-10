Why Hayley Holt and Amanda Gillies are teaming up

TV presenters Samantha Hayes, Hayley Holt and Anika Moa are all trying to win your vote for the People’s Choice Television Personality of the Year.

Nerves are definitely on edge across the networks with TVNZ including their news’ talent in the lead-up to this year’s New Zealand Television Awards on November 22 at the Civic Theatre.

Breakfast co-host Holt will be bridging the morning TV divide as a co-presenter with The AM Show’s Amanda Gillies. Spy hears the two have the utmost respect for each other.

Another Breakfast star Matty McLean thought all his Christmases had come at once when he was told he would be presenting at the awards with his childhood hero Suzy Cato — and we reckon if they have chemistry on stage, give them their own podcast.

Former Mother-of-the-Nation Judy Bailey, will be presenting the Television Legend Award to this year’s recipient, veteran Māori broadcaster Tini Molyneux. The two worked together for many years in the TVNZ newsroom.

NZ’s own Rebecca Gibney whose series Wanted is up for multiple awards, is also presenting on the night.

Another presenting duo of note is the Jordan double act.

Kiwi music legend Jordan Luck will present with Jordan Mooney; the man who played him in the movie based on The Exponents — Why Does Love. The Great Southern Film & Television’s telefeature has the most nominations with 11.

In perhaps a nod to how the telefeature will fare on the big night, this week the telemovie won four awards at the Television Craft Awards; Best Cinematography, Drama, Best Art Direction, Best Costume and Best Script.

Newshub presenting talent Mike McRoberts and Duncan Garner will go head-to-head on the 22nd for the Best Presenter News and Current Affairs. Other finalists are Mihingarangi Forbes (Garner’s former partner) and Miriama Kamo.

If anyone can keep the crowd on their toes, it’s Oliver Driver who is returning to MC the awards for a second year.

Spy understands there are big contingents from all of the telly newsrooms and production houses attending and the red carpet fashion pose-off will be as much a competition as the awards themselves.