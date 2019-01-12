Who will be Air New Zealand's new fashion designer?

Fashion circles are whispering about which Kiwi designer may succeed Dame Trelise Cooper in designing the new Air New Zealand uniform.

Last October, the airline contacted selected designers inviting them to submit designs.



Cooper, whose bold prints in pink, blue and green have been worn by the airline’s 4500 cabin crew and airport staff since 2011, was among those asked to submit.



Fashion industry expert Murray Bevan, from Showroom 22, said it was a huge accolade to have your brand flown around the world.



“I have worked on many corporate uniform design projects and almost every client says Air NZ is the benchmark for getting it right,” he tells Spy.



Bevan believes designers should be flexible in their approach, pointing out that one brand might not be right to design every facet of the uniform.



Last year the airline aligned itself with innovative merino footwear brand Allbirds, bringing added comfort to the inflight experience with an intelligently designed eye mask to help customers sleep better and wake up fresh.



He said an accessory brand such as Deadly Ponies might be great at creating Business Class kits and the same train of thought could be done for scarves and raincoats.



“While Karen Walker is our biggest name and most recognisable brand around the world, I think the airline will also be enamoured by the new guard of Kiwi designers who are reshaping what success looks like for local fashion brands.



“Alongside Karen, Allbirds and Deadly Ponies, labels like Maggie Marilyn, Harman Grubisa, Wynn Hamlyn, Rachel Mills and Georgia Alice are all names I would expect to see in the mix. These new young brands have a sharp focus on international success and have used social media to reach vast audiences incredibly fast.”



Spy has also heard Huffer could be in the running, which would mean a more street-cool direction — a little bit like its latest inflight safety video, which was performed in rap.



Previous Air New Zealand designers have included Christian Dior (1961), Nina Ricci (1976), Barbara Lee (1992), and Zambesi (2005).