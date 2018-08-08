What the beep? Hilary and Jeremy drop f-bombs on live TV

Anyone watching Seven Sharp last night could be forgiven for thinking Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells need to have their mouths washed out with soap.



The show’s editors had their work cut out for them as the pair dropped swear word after swear word during the 7pm show.



However, there’s no need to send off that BSA complaint yet as the duo were merely discussing a segment about teaching children to swear and no naughty words slipped through the well timed ‘beeps’.



A British neuroscientist has said children should be provided the context and understanding to the swear words they’ll inevitably use - a timely story for Wells whose young children have recently asked him what certain words mean.



“You just *beep* bore them with the ins and outs of it,” Wells said.



He has warned them however to “never use *beep* that word at school”.



Solid advice there Jeremy!