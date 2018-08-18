What Katy Perry could get up to in NZ

Katy Perry is returning to New Zealand for two shows tomorrow and on Tuesday, and we’re excited to see what she gets up to during her visit.

During past trips here the pop superstar has made a habit out of exploring our beautiful country.

In 2011, she bungy-jumped off the Auckland Harbour Bridge hours before she was due on stage — a feat she told Seven Sharp she was keen to repeat this time around.

PRE SHOW BUNGY JUMP IN NEW ZEALAND! PPPSHAAAH! http://twitpic.com/4uuors — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 8, 2011

She visited the magical Waitomo Caves, took a chopper ride in Wanaka, and made friends with the locals in Queenstown. She even took time out backstage to pose with then-Prime Minister John Key, wife Bronagh and daughter Stephie.

Awesome show, @KatyPerry. Thank you for giving us the chance to say hi with Bronagh and Stephie. pic.twitter.com/iti4U3KEwp — John Key (@RtHon_JohnKey) December 19, 2014

It’s no secret Katy is a big fan of New Zealand, she also spoke to Seven Sharp about how much she loves PM Jacinda Ardern and hopes her leadership as a woman and a mother “starts a ripple effect”.

In another recent interview she even mentioned her hopes to buy property in New Zealand.

But while Perry is head over heels in love with us, it seems we might be falling out of love with her.

When she brought her Prism tour here in 2014 it was a sell-out hit, scoring rave reviews. Four years on, not only are there still tickets yet to be sold, they’ve been slashed to below $70 and featured on popular deal site GrabOne.

Tickets had previously been between $79 and $249.

The same thing happened in Aussie too, with tickets in Sydney reduced to just $65 from $130-$150, in a desperate last-minute attempt to fill seats.

This comes after Perry’s latest album Witness flopped — a Herald review called it a “one-star shocker”. The accompanying publicity stunt, in which she installed listening booth-type pop-ups around the city, was also a fail, with only four people showing up in 40 minutes.

However, she’s hoping to make a comeback with this new tour,.

And there’s still plenty more exploring for her to do, too. Last time she was here she put the word out on Twitter for fans to suggest activities and they tweeted her with everything from skydiving to surfing to trying a hāngi.

Spy recommends the pop star follows in Beyonce’s footsteps in leaping from the Skytower, then in Taylor Swift’s footsteps, exploring the beautiful world of Waiheke vineyards, and maybe a trip to Masu for dinner — which the one and only Oprah enjoyed during a visit.