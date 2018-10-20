What Chris Warner really thinks of Shortland Street: The Musical

Shortland Street veteran actor Michael Galvin (Dr Chris Warner) won’t comment on the musical version of New Zealand’s oldest drama until he has seen himself portrayed on opening night next month.

The singing and dancing Dr Warner, actor Guy Langford, 32, definitely had his spirit fingers at the ready, as full rehearsal of Shortland Street the Musical got under way this week at the ASB Waterfront Theatre.

Langford has a special connection to the beloved Kiwi soap — his father Peter designed the original Shortland Street set for TV. Langford composed the musical after being inspired by his father’s early involvement with the show.

“My preparation for playing Dr Chris Warner has seen me spending much more time on my hair than usual — blow dryer, back-comb, hairspray … to get that ultimate 90s lift,” he tells Spy.

“Like Chris, I’m being completely professional, while at the same time being totally unprofessional. He’s the only doctor who can simultaneously operate on hearts while also stealing, and often breaking, them.

“We’ve been working on the number in which the five future wives of Dr Warner haunt him in a drug-induced nightmare. It’s been super weird and hilarious to realise that Rachel McKenna, who was a teenager at the beginning of Shortland Street and who appears as a 16-year-old in our show, went on to marry him. Outrageous. But that’s Shortland Street, isn’t it?”

The set design takes all the things you would find in the hospital and magnifies them, with numerous staging change-ups. Among the masses of props are two radio-controlled flying sharks. Spy also understands there are All Black jerseys in the prop department.

We have surmised they will recreate the famous Shorty bus crash from the 1990s which involved rugby players, but turn it into a crash involving the All Blacks.

“Spirits are high, there’s loads of laughter and after so many years in planning and development I can’t quite believe it’s actually all coming together,” adds Langford.

He says tap-dancing muffins from Lionel Skeggins, played by Tom Clarke, have been a highlight.

“So has [actor] Chris Parker, who has not stopped looking at himself wearing his long blond Nick Harrison wig. And there wasn’t a dry eye in the room the first time nurse Alison Raynor (played by Ailis Oliver-Kerby, niece of Bernadine) sang her show-stopping power ballad.”

The musical has a different celebrity cameo each night; they will include former Shortland Street stars and a current politician. We hear the Minister of Justice, Labour’s Andrew Little is in the running to be cast.