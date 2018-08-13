Weird and wonderful: Shav's fight for late bestie

Shavaughn Ruakere raised a lot of money for the Breast Cancer Foundation on Dancing with the Stars — now she’s taking it to the next level.

Ruakere was inspired to help fight the disease after it claimed the life of her friend, larger-than-life personality Helena McAlpine.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Ruakere will be out collecting and also joining the Pink Ribbon motorcycle ride on October 7. Ruakere also modelled a Couch Bra designed by her friends (complete with kitty cat down the back). This will be auctioned off to raise money for The Breast Cancer Foundation.

“It was the 3-year anniversary of the passing of my dear friend last Sunday and we celebrated her life in true Helena-style,” Ruakere told Spy. “Helena’s dog Murphy attempted a world record at popping 100 balloons in the quickest time.”

The record — yes, there is world a record for this — stands at 39.08 seconds and Murphy clocked 38.14.

“All the strict record-setting rules were abided by, so now the footage will be submitted and approved and, boom, we may just have a new world champion.” Ruakere said.

Last Saturday, the actress launched a new branch of her career in MCing with her good friend, media gal Jo Holley, at the SOHO Spring Blossom Charity Ball.

They both had a bloomin good time, raising a bunch of money for Variety NZ.

Together they hope to be MCs of choice for this party season.