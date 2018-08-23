Watch ReQuest dance crew slay with Latin superstar

Parris Goebel's world-famous ReQuest dance crew have killed it again, this time working with two of the hottest names in Latin music.

The Kiwi dance crew has become one of the most sought after in the world, having already worked extensively with the likes of Justin Bieber, J-Lo, Ciara, Nicki Minaj, Jason Derulo and many, many more.

This time, they've been enlisted by Latin superstar Enrique Iglesias.

The girls star in the new video for his hit Move to Miami, with rapper Pitbull.

The track already had a music video, but Iglesias decided to create a special "dance version", featuring our girls doing what they do best.

