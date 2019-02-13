Watch: KJ Apa’s hilarious ‘cup’ prank

Kiwi star KJ Apa has taken to social media this week to share a hilarious prank he has been playing on Riverdale’s cast and crew.

On Apa’s Insta-story, he is pretending to carry a hot drink and just when he starts to get into a conversation with the unsuspecting person, he 'accidentally spills' it all over them.

The catch? The cup KJ is using is completely empty.

Cheeky!

Watch KJ hilariously prank five people in the video above!