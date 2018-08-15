Watch Kiwi dance crew’s amazing performance at Hip Hop International finals

We love it when Kiwis absolutely smash it on the world stage!

Two dance teams from New Zealand made it into the finals of the varsity division of the Hip Hop International finals over the weekend, and one team came out with a medal.

Despite both teams putting on amazing performances, the Swagganauts didn’t quite reach the top three spots, but Masque crept into the third for the bronze.

Congratulations to everyone that competed in Arizona, you did little old New Zealand proud!

This article was first published on Flava.