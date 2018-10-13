Val Adams shows off baby bump for first time

Since announcing she's expecting her second baby with husband Gabriel Price last month, Dame Valerie Adams has kept her baby bump out of the spotlight.

That was until now!

The Olympic gold medallist took to Instagram over the weekend to share a few snaps of herself playing dress-up with some friends at the Wellington Cable Car Museum.

Posing in early 1900s themed clothing, Valerie's skirt perfectly shows off her growing baby bump.

Last month, the 34-year-old shared the exciting news she was pregnant by posting a photo of her one-year-old daughter, Kimoana, holding a sign saying 'I'm going to be a sister'.

Adams recently spoke out about her struggles with infertility.

"I think people underestimate just how hard fertility is," she said.

"I guess some women take it for granted. Our wants were there, but nothing was happening," she said of how she and her husband Gabriel Price struggled to conceive after the 2016 Rio Olympics.

They were finally successful having daughter Kimoana, who turned one last week, in October last year.

"The first cycle, I only managed to produce one egg, and then the two-week wait. That's horrible. On D-Day I woke up and sure enough, I had my period. It's like mourning a death of something that never existed.

"At that very moment all I thought about was we didn't get lucky - we've just flushed $13,000 down the toilet for this one moment, this one chance to have a child and a family.

"[Kimoana] is the apple of my eye, really. She's such a miracle - she's a great baby, great traveller."

This article was originally published on The Hits and is republished here with permission.