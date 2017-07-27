Val Adams' insane pregnancy workout

Valerie Adams has once again shown off her unbelievable strength even while carrying her second child.

The Kiwi Olympian - who is due to give birth to her second child next year – shared an impressive video of her lifting weights.

Valerie wrote alongside the stunning post: "This mama is over half way now at 21 weeks and feeling pretty good. This morning’s grind was fun."

The 34-year-old – who will be welcoming a baby boy with her husband Gabriel Price – also kept up her insane workout routine while pregnant with her first child, daughter Kimoana, last year.

At 28 weeks the Kiwi mumma proved she could still do it all.

Wow, what a superhero woman Val is!

This article was originally published at The Hits and is republished here with permission.