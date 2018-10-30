Usher and Meghan Markle's surprising Kiwi link

You wouldn't think R&B superstar Usher would have too much in common with the Duchess of Sussex, but it turns out they have one thing in common - thanks to good ol' Aotearoa.

The pair now own beautiful pieces of pounamu following their visits to New Zealand.

Usher stunned crowds at ZM's Friday Jams Live in Auckland on Sunday night, when he rocked his piece on stage.

He was gifted the piece by Sony Music NZ, and thanked everyone in the crowd for his pounamu - he was also treated to a haka tautoko by the audience.

The piece was designed by Kiri Nathan, the same designer who made the piece gifted to Meghan Markle.

The Duchess of Sussex was gifted her piece by the Governor General when the royal tour stopped in Aotearoa.

Ataahua!