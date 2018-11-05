US star Trey Songz hits on Kiwi radio host
- Monday, 5 November 2018, 2:07PM
Trey Songz dropped a smooth - but naughty - pick up line to Flava host Athena when he visited the studio.
The singer/rapper joined Flava's Daz and Ast, and faced off against producer Storme in a competition to see who had the smoothest pick up lines, with Athena as the lucky judge.
The competition got heated: Storme pulled out all the stops - including the guitar, but Trey's last pickup line took the cake and even got a bit of a side eye from Athena.
The Flava host must've made some kind of an impression too, because after that wee moment, Trey Songz started following her on Instagram.
Watch this space!!