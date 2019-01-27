Upward facing hog: Sam Neill does...pig yoga?

If you thought having a pig as a pet was rather unusual, how about having one as a yoga instructor? Nothing seems too out of the ordinary for Kiwi acting legend, Sam Neill.

The acting stalwart - who owns Central Otago vineyard Two Paddocks - is an avid animal lover and to prove it, he shared his yoga routine with his pet pig over the weekend.

"PIG YOGA . Then it's the Pig's turn. He's more of a yoga guy rather than pilates. This excellent stretch he calls ' The Cobra'. He's probably into chakras and crystals too, but he knows I don't have time for all that, so he says nothing.

"My Pilates instructor in Sydney is Bryan Brown. He's very cheap (I can give you his number) but he doesn't stretch as well as The Pig to be honest."

The Jurassic Park star also posted an adorable video of himself and his pig 'singing together.'

Singing With Pigs. My old pig friend is always up for a duet . Its more his kind of song really . Took me years to learn Pigsong . It's paid off bigtime. pic.twitter.com/a3mprZ6AMR — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) 26 January 2019

Hilarious! We love it, Sam!