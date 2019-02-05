TVNZ star smashed up after scooter incident

Seven Sharp reporter Tim Wilson is looking a little worse for wear after suffering a scooter accident.

Wilson is taking painkillers after breaking his patella, or knee cap, in the incident.

He took to social media to say he'd "kneecapped" himself and was taking Tramadol for pain relief.

Alongside a photo of his x-ray scan, he wrote: “The end of my career as scooter trash."

A few Kiwi celebs have wished him a speedy recovery.

“Poor Tim! Hope it heals fast so you can continue doing extra fun and quirky stories! Bless you,” said Anika Moa.

“Omg poor Tim!!!!” said Hilary Barry.

And Breakfast host Jack Tame replied to say: “Sheesh!! T-Bone did his knee bone?! Get well bro."

A TVNZ representative confirmed to Spy that Wilson had fractured his knee. They didn't know how long he would be off air.