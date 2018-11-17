TVNZ drag stars' drama

TVNZ’s new stars Kita Mean and Anita Wigl’it busted on to our screens this week as hosts of TVNZ’s OnDemand show House of Drag.

The duo have had a busy month; filming the series, running their business (Caluzzi Bar and Cabaret on K Rd), and filming a TV advertisement for Chorus.

They also brightened up Friday for those on public transport last week. Mean and Wigl’it delighted commuters by taking over the loudspeaker on a train and interacting with them, Pride float style.

On Wednesday, they will appear on another TVNZ OnDemand show, Anika Moa Unleashed, in a skit where they dress the songstress up in drag.

On House of Drag, the divas host eight drag queens and one drag king, who have moved into an Auckland mansion to compete for $10,000 and the title of New Zealand’s ultimate drag star. Mean and Wigl’it tell Spy that international drag queens have been giving New Zealand drag a round of applause for the show and the standard of our local scene on Instagram.

But are wigs being pulled or stilettos being loosened? We say yes.

There was a divide in the house on Thursday’s episode following a scathing look from one of the queens during a comedy performance.

On this week’s episode things ramp up, with a costume-making challenge. The claws definitely come out with contestants fighting over the items needed to make the outfits.

Lola Blades pushes, shoves and steals fabric off others, leaving some shaken from the ordeal.

It is clear who the drag stars want to go home, but Lola Blades isn’t giving up without a fight telling the camera: “They don’t know what I’m capable of.”

Bunny Holiday leads the charge against Lola Blades: “She stares at people to try and put them off, I think she thinks she’s being really coy about it, but its f#*king obvious with that man-jaw.” Ouch!