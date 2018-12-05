TV hosts recreate ‘woke’ version of Christmas carol

“Jingle bells, Batman smells, Robin laid an egg…”

We have just twenty days until the jolly man squishes down our chimney to celebrate Christmas!

And to mark the occasion, Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd have recreated an iconic Christmas carol, Baby It’s Cold Outside.

“Just a slight modification to the original 1944 version” posted The Project on Twitter.

“@JesseMulligan and @KanoaLloyd rewrite 'Baby It's Cold Outside' for a 2018 audience #TheProjectNZ”

In their ‘woke’ version, Lloyd sings “I really can’t staaaay.”

“I really respect your decision,” replies Mulligan, shaking her hand goodbye.

The duet, written back in 1944, is facing renewed scrutiny over what some say are inappropriate lyrics in the wake of the #MeToo movement.

The carol has also recently been banned from being played on some radio stations in Canada and America.

Watch the original song below: