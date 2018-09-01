Toni Street's daughters walk the runway at NZ Fashion Week

It seems Toni Street’s daughters may be born for the runway.

While on maternity leave with her baby boy Lachie, The Hits host hit up New Zealand Fashion week with her whole family.

And while they were there her two "cherub" daughters, Juliette and Mackenzie showed off their skills on the catwalk for a charity fashion show raising money for Mercy Hospice.

Taking to Instagram, Toni wrote: "So proud of my lil cherubs for walking in the first ever charity show at NZ Fashion Week it was such an emotional and uplifting show led by the ever gorgeous Lorraine Downes... loved every minute.”

Toni’s husband Matt France also joined in on the fun, looking very smart as he took a walk down the runway.

The mum-of-three also revealed that she did indeed bring little Lachie along too, wearing a stylish black front pack.

So cute!

Toni also shared another snap of her newborn - who arrived in the world via surrogate Sophie Braggins last month - visiting her big sister's school.



"When newborn baby brother visits your school! Super stoked big sis," Toni wrote on her Instagram.