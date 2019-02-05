Toni Street 'slightly dark' about her baby boy's first word

The Hits host Toni Street's baby boy Lachie is close to 8-months-old and has apparently spoken his first word.

The mother-of-three revealed what that word was on air, saying that she is actually "slightly dark about it".

"His first word's been sullied for me," Toni said, "because it's not what it should have been."

"It's 'dada' …"

"It's unfair!" Toni continued. "My two girls said 'mama' and now Lachie has gone with the dada."

"After radio every morning I go home to (him). I am home by around ten thirty every day and I spend all day with him and 'Dada' comes home at 6 or 7 o'clock at night and for some reason, Lachie has decided that is the first word he will utter. It's unfair!"

Aw, it's still pretty cute! Maybe he will say 'Mama' soon, Streety!

This article was first published on The Hits.