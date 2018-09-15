Toni Street returns to her sporting roots

1 News viewers were in for a treat last night as Toni Street returned to read the sports news.

As a former sports reporter for TVNZ Toni was in good company, joined by two of her “faves” Peter Williams reading the news and Renee Wright presenting the weather.

Toni left prime-time television in December 2017 when she stood down as host of Seven Sharp.

She’s made regular guest appearances since then however, including hosting the Commonwealth Games for TVNZ and jumping back the Seven Sharp desk occasionally.

Viewers loved seeing Toni on the news, commenting on Instagram how great it was to see her on screen again.

“Lovely to see you on here. We miss you on TV,” wrote one person.

“Nice team tonight,” wrote another.

Street is currently on maternity leave from her breakfast radio show, Sarah, Sam and Toni on The Hits following the birth of her son Lachlan.

Great seeing you back on our screens Toni!