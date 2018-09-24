Toni Street: ‘Excuse the bed hair’

It’s been a few weeks since The Hits host Toni Street’s baby son Lachie arrived and it looks like she’s settled in well to life as a mum of three.

Taking to Instagram today, Street shares her ‘favourite baby things’ bought for her by friends and family along with a gorgeous photo of the pair having a special moment.

“Excuse the bed hair & pjs but look at my little man trying to feed himself 😍💖💖💖

Lachie is now 6 1/2 weeks old so thought I'd share my fave baby things I'm using for any new parents. There's a mixture of hand me downs, bought by us and gifts from friends... all I love and use regularly.”

Fans commented on the post saying kind words of encouragement.

“Aw he’s so perfect! Love everything about the photo bed hair and all 💕” says one person.

“You look great @tonimstreet Lachie is such a handsome wee dude!” says another.

“What a sweet little angel.”

We totally agree! We’re glad you are enjoying your family time, Toni.