This song about Timaru is going viral and we love it
- Friday, 7 September 2018, 8:36AM
Timaru recently launched it’s 'We love Timaru' campaign to highlight all the amazing opportunities and great lifestyle the South Island town has to offer.
They were only missing one thing – a catchy anthem!
Not to fear, The Hit’s South Canterbury host Josh Mac has made an incredibly cute and catchy tune to celebrate.
The song has reached an impressive 18,000+ listens in the last 12 hours on Facebook and was inspired by the children's song Baby Shark Dance.
Is you are wondering what the Baby Shark Dance is - here is a guide.
Watch below!