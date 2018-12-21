The winners of Spy's 2018 Christmas Awards

Season’s Greetings from the Spy team. We have enjoyed another star-studded year with no shortage of A-Listers featuring in the pages and many overseas stars living it up in Aotearoa.

As we prepare to farewell 2018, we have selected the winners annual Spy Christmas Award from the worlds of entertainment through to Reality TV and social media.



Best TV Duo

While The Project’s Kanoa Lloyd and Jesse Mulligan are earnestly delivering issues of the day, flanked by revolving chairs, Seven Sharp’s Hilary Barry and Jeremy Wells have well and truly bonded. While we predicted the Hauraki host would fill the second chair, we, like everyone else, were holding our breath that he would not f*** it up by swearing or going rogue on live telly and trigger broadcasting standards’ complaints. New Zealanders took a little while to catch up with Wells’ humour and by May, in most part, thanks to Barry’s patience and deadpan delivery of her own, the two hit their stride became an enjoyable watch.

Barry, who can generate a news story from a tweet, has well and truly made TVNZ her home and together with Wells, they have made things like fighting over Christmas decorations riveting TV.

Lloyd, like many of her presenting colleagues at Three, will juggle the presenting seat with an entertainment show. Next year she will be getting her own show titled Moving Out With Kanoa, where she will follow Kiwis moving house. Lloyd is a star, it will be good to see her shine on her own.



Best Influencer

In the Twilight Zone of social media, where not everything is as it seems, among all the people flogging their freebies and paid-content sites, one person who is as real in life as her Instagram posts is wife, mum, businesswoman and blogger, and one of the original “influencers”, Makaia Carr. She reinforced this when she launched her book Keeping it Real in May this year.

In her book Carr, 39, who grew up in Hawera, shares her story of being a caregiver and breadwinner to her five siblings after her parents separated when she was a young teenager, and of becoming pregnant with her now husband, Jason, when she was 17.

Carr is in demand as both a motivational and business speaker and her book charts her journey to influencing. Her commercial posts are genuine, she mixes them with her real life in just the right way, she does competitions and gets big ups when she does a giveaway of the loot she is sent by hungry marketing and PR firms, making it a win/win for all. At events, she and Jason are the life of the party.

On the flipside we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the ‘Unfluencer’ of the year, the trailblazing marketing extraordinaire Laura Haden, who created a platform calling out fake marketing campaigns and “Influencers”.



Best couple with a stiff upper lip

Art Green and fiancée Matilda Rice have been the smiling celebrities since walking away together from the first season of The Bachelor in 2015. Over 200,000 Instagram followers later and a lotta love and respect from brands and fans, this year could have been called the golden couple’s annus horribilis — but their thirst for life has prevailed.

First up was the backlash at Rice’s first hosting gig on Heartbreak Island. Her followers could not understand how her brand could be part of such a mean dating show. Rice is not back on the second season of Heartbreak next year; her co-host Mark Dye will host alone. But she will sashay into the nation’s consciousness on Dancing with the Stars, a challenge, Rice has told Spy, she will love.

For Green, his year hit a sour note when his Riot Foods business hit some bad headlines after CEO Ryan Kamins sent a letter to shareholders informing them that it needed to raise $1 million in two weeks. Green and now former CEO Kamins went on damage control mode on The Project. At last report, Kamins is in rehab and had resigned his position from the company.

Green put his best foot forward and ran the New York Marathon. In true nice guy style, he worked for Volunteer Build, a charity which provides homes for poverty-stricken families. Green and his sister Emily went to Tijuana in Mexico and helped to build a home for an underprivileged family of seven.

Rice said in a magazine interview in October that despite fame and fortune, the joint income from both Green and herself was not enough to buy an Auckland property. Last week, the couple moved from their rented abode in Auckland’s eastern suburbs to their new home in Warkworth. The lovable couple is already a hit with neighbours, who welcomed them with fresh kai within days of moving in.



Best in Sport

He may not have been eligible for a Halberg nomination, but Warriors’ Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck gets our nod for team leader and player of the year.



Tuivasa-Sheck became the first NZ Warrior to win the Dally M medal, the NRL’s highest individual honour.



In a year filled with change, including his team’s ownership and the departure of Shaun Johnson, family man Tuivasa-Sheck was the face of stability. He won our hearts, and those of his followers in October on a family holiday with his fiancée Ashley Walker and their baby daughter Amara in Byron Bay in New South Wales.

Posting a picture with a cute Amara laughing he wrote: “Holiday feels with my pretty little beast.”

The post triggered replies from legions of fans saying how cute it was, best of all, including then-team mate Shaun Johnson who tagged his fiancée Kayla Cullen saying: “lessgoooooo”.

Best Star After-Party Fail

International music stars came to town in droves this year: Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Celine Dion, Ed Sheeran, Halsey, Bruno Mars, Katy Perry, Macklemore, Sam Smith, Cher and Pink were a few who wowed fans in Auckland.



It’s what they got up to off stage that piqued our interest. Smith got away to Huka Lodge in Taupo and enjoyed a few wines. He likes the mid North Island, having enjoyed Lake Rotoiti on a previous visit. Cher helped the Gelato industry by visiting Giapo in the central city and Perry helped Sylvia Park’s fashion credentials.



It was at the after-parties where things went slightly astray. Many stars chose the usual after-party hang out at Seafarers at Britomart, including Dion, who danced the night away on the rooftop. After a record five shows at Spark Arena we bet Pink wished she did. Instead the usually laid-back performer chose to take her posse to Ponsonby. An unsuccessful booking and door refusal at Deadshot led the singer to tweet:



“Man, I’ve been to some cool bars around the world, and Deadshot on Ponsonby Road is not one of them.”



Still thirsty, the Pinksters instead found space in well-known Ponsonby watering hole Revelry. Where she exclaimed, she has found the “Perfect Place”.

Best Breath of Fresh Air

The imported Californian judges for Dancing with the Stars NZ indeed breathed life into the show and to the local social scene. Expat Kiwi Julz Tocker, bombshell brunette and honorary Kiwi, Rachel White, and the calmly serene Camilla Sacre-Dallerup turned up looking glamorous and ready to harshly score our local celebrities week on week. Backlash from the dancers and the public was swatted off and all three enjoyed many nights at the Viaduct mixing with local reality stars and influencers.

Hosts Dai Henwood and Sharyn Casey have been announced for next year, but no judges announcement has followed. The three told Spy at their infamous wrap party at HeadQuarters, they were keen to come back, but management at Three were said to be displeased at the judges going rogue and throwing their own party. Are they playing hard to get? Watch this space.



Best Engagements and Weddings

It was rival of the codes between All Black Beauden Barrett and girlfriend, accountant, Hannah Laity and former Warrior Shaun Johnson and girlfriend Kayla Cullen who announced their engagements this year as did Black Cap Corey Anderson to his Texan sweetheart Mary Shamburger. Barrett and Laity announced their engagement in January from Fiji; Johnson and Cullen’s was from Mangawhai Heads in May.

Anderson hit it out of the park in August with his new fiancée Shamburger showing off an impressive sparkler flipping the wedding finger bird atop the Greek islands. Barrett and Laity win the award for most lavish engagement party with Laity following it up with a rollicking Hens’ party, both taking place in Wellington.

It was TV land that stole the cake on the weddings. TVNZ’s political editor Jessica Mutch married her hipster, diplomatic protection bodyguard Iain McKay in August in a pretty ceremony at Mudbrick Vineyard on Waiheke Island, with Mutch’s colleague Matty McLean performing celebrant duties.

Trumping all nuptials this year was former Survivor NZ contestant Izzy Pearson who tied the knot with seaman beau Rob Huyser in spectacular style in the stunning town of Ravello on the Amalfi coast. When our team saw the photos, our eyes widened with — Wow!



Most Gracious Billionaire

Nick Mowbray is one of the three Mowbray siblings, including Mat and Anna who became newly minted Billionaires on the NBR Rich List this year from their worldwide success story Zuru Toys.

The Mowbray’s who purchased the Toy Mansion in Coatesville in 2016 have stayed true to their promise, making it an open place for family, friends, colleagues and on occasion for a good cause, for the public to enjoy. Nick, who was voted the EY Entrepreneur of The Year in October, is part of the young, new guard on the Rich List who are approachable and open. He is the first to put his hands up at charity auctions supporting numerous charities, often supporting children’s causes.

He’s made the Coatesville home his base and the house has been the scene for numerous charity dinners. In May this year Anna and Nick hosted the stylish Great Gatsby Party for good friend Jake Millar, CEO of Unfiltered.

Nick and his girlfriend, marketing expert Jaimee Lupton, often entertain at Coatesville. They had the magician Dynamo there in August and have had a swag of local sporting and entertainment names at the property throughout the year.

The toy magnate likes his adult toys too, which include a variety of flash cars — his favourite being a Rolls Royce Ghost with orange interior — and graciously lets guests take pictures in it including Boxer Joseph Parker.



Best Reality Star

Heartbreak Island co-winner Harry Jowsey gave us plenty to write about this year. Out of his many exploits, getting ripped off for A$18K by a Hollywood club stands tall as a cautionary tale. Survivor NZ season 2 winner, superfan Lisa Stanger, outsmarted and outplayed 17 contestants becoming the sole survivor, winning the $250,000 cash prize, after surviving 39 days in the Thai jungle.

However, it was behind a sewing machine, that this year’s best reality star emerged. Designer Benjamin Alexander won Project Runway New Zealand this week, winning $50,000 and a Holden Astra. The show might not have topped the ratings, but it was the designer’s bitchy one-liners that gave the show its edge.

The 23-year-old’s talent was enough to earn him some serious street credentials in the local (and from what we hear,) the international fashion scene. Alexander was thrown a viewing party at renowned inventor David Melrose’s Penthouse at Princes Wharf on Monday night.