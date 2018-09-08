The Westie wedding you've been waiting for is here

It’s a momentous occasion 16 years in the making. Tonight Outrageous Fortune and Westside fans will finally see the wedding of Cheryl and Wolf.

And producers of the show promise no-one will be disappointed with the result — they have even splashed out on securing the rights to play Billy Idol’s 80’s hit White Wedding in the season finale.

For actors Ashleigh Cummings and Reef Ireland, the episode was a mammoth experience, with filming taking place over five successive days in 30+ degree heat at the end of last year. Though both are Australian-born, it was still hard to grapple with.

“Turns out that having a really sunny day for your wedding isn’t necessarily the best thing at all,” says Cummings. “It was so hot I was close to passing out. Not to mention all those poor people in their unbreathable 80s polyester fabrics.”

Both actors found the experience of filming the wedding episode slightly jarring, neither of them having tied the knot in real life. But they acknowledge the experience made them reflect on the possibility of one day marrying their own real-life partners.

Cummings dates actor Aaron Jakubenko (The Shannara Chronicles and new Netflix original Tidelands) and Ireland is in a relationship with trainee teacher, Bec Keen, who moved to New Zealand during his time shooting Series 4 of Westside. The couple will return here to shoot series 5 early next year.

“A lot of my family still live in NZ, so I might have to make Bec get married over here if we ever tied the knot,” says Ireland. “Luckily, she loves it over here as much as I do, so I don’t think it would be too much of a hardship.”

Cummings says the episode was an amazing experience given the folklore of Cheryl and Wolf and how important the show is to New Zealanders.

“I loved every part of filming this series of Westside, but the wedding episode was really something else,” she says. Although not planned as a shotgun wedding, viewers found out Cheryl was pregnant this week. Spy can confirm that it’s twins Jethro and Van, played in Outrageous Fortune by Banshee star Antony Starr.