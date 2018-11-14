The VNZMAs: The good, the bad and the bizarre

Forget the accolades doled out for actual musical achievement at the Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards last night – allow us instead to present the awards for our favourite moments off the stage.

Biggest reality TV mash-up

It was hard to find the musicians amongst the sea of Three's reality TV contestants at Spark Arena.

Between the stars of The Bachelor, Married at First Sight NZ and The Block NZ (and the cast of TVNZ's Heartbreak Island thrown in for good measure), there were reality TV cross-overs like this one happening all over the place.

(The Block’s Tom and Ben also win a special fashion crime award for those criminal moustaches they're currently sporting.)

View this post on Instagram When MAFS meets The Block NZ 💍🔨 #VNZMA A post shared by Three (@threenewzealand) on Nov 14, 2018 at 10:43pm PST

Best hustle

Earlier in the evening, Jono Pryor and Ben Boyce bid farewell to their eponymous TV show, with its final episode airing right before the awards.

So, with the knowledge that they would have a little more time up their sleeves from now on, they shamelessly went looking for other work at the VNZMAs.

After telling the Herald they were at the awards to find work as waiters or drivers, they then crashed TV presenter Sharyn Casey's on-air interview backstage and tried to steal her Dancing With The Stars gig.

"I love dancing and stars!" Pryor shouted at the camera.

Best dressed co-host

Yes, The Project's Kanoa Lloyd looked absolutely stunning for her VNZMAs hosting duties last night – but we're going to have to give the prize for best dressed co-host to her partner in crime, Stan Walker.

Clad in Zambesi and his grandmother's korowai, Walker knocked this one out of the park.

Biggest effort for a school night

Donning their newsreader best for the evening, Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt also made an appearance at the VNZMAs.

They were all smiles on the red carpet, but probably weren't so chipper when their 3am alarm went off for work this morning.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Woman's Day (@womansdaynz) on Nov 14, 2018 at 11:20pm PST

Best presenting clanger

As per usual, there were plenty of awkward on-stage interactions between presenters during the awards ceremony.

But our favourite was The Project's Jesse Mulligan cracking a joke about the Brazilian music awards being "a lot smoother" than New Zealand's – and then being met with radio silence from the audience.

Tough crowd!

Best pose

Anika Moa. She sings. She writes beautiful music. She presents hilarious TV shows. And she knows how to work a smouldering look for the 'gram.

Just check out this snap with her wife Natasha Utting, showing off their her-and-her outfits from Miss Crabb for the night.

Insert all the fire emoticons right here!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anika Moa (@anikamoa) on Nov 14, 2018 at 10:35pm PST

Best pose next to a giant pot plant

We could only find the one, so it looks like Heartbreak Island's Ella Caunter wins this category.

View this post on Instagram VNZMAS ready thanks to @nusalabel_rentals 🎀 A post shared by Ella Caunter (@ella_caunter) on Nov 14, 2018 at 10:04pm PST

Most matchy-matchy couple

The couple that dresses together stays together. Or something like that.

ZM host Megan Papas and her singer husband, Andrew Papas, designed their VNZMA outfits themselves this year – and clearly share the same aesthetic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Papas (@andrew_papas) on Nov 14, 2018 at 11:41pm PST

The biggest fashion statement of the night?

With a bold jacket, bow tie and new hairstyle, Max Key certainly made an impression on the VNZMAs red carpet.

But who wore it better? Key or Austin Powers? You be the judge.