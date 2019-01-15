The McCaws celebrate 2 year wedding anniversary

Wow, time really flies when you are having fun!

Gemma and Richie McCaw have taken to Instagram this week to celebrate being married for two years.

“Happy second wedding anniversary. You make me smile every day “ posted Gemma alongside a cute black and white image.

The sporting star couple started dating in 2013 and have been a strong pair ever since.

They added a beautiful new addition to the family just before Christmas with a baby daughter named Charlotte Rose McCaw.

Good on you guys! We can see plenty of love and laughter for you in the future.