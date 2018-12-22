The Kiwi stars serving up fitspo in 2019

Given it is officially the third week of the new year, it's likely some of those health and fitness resolutions we all made on January 1 are on the wane.

So to give those fitspiration goals a boost (...or not), we check out how our celebrities are moving their bodies in 2019.

Art Green

Former Bachelor Art Green has built his brand on better health and wellbeing, so he frequently writes about his latest workout endeavours online.

By January 3, he was back getting his sweat on and sharing the results with his 98,000 Instagram followers.

"First sweat sesh since eating all of the Christmas goods," he wrote.

"Bit of a struggle, but feeling great for it. Gave the skierg a whirl - was aiming for a sub 7min 2km but didn't quite get there. Anyone have any good skierg workouts?"

Um, does anybody else know what he's talking about?

Samantha Hayes

Newshub presenter Mike McRoberts might be in the thick of training for the Taupō Ironman at the moment, but his colleague Samantha Hayes is the one who has well and truly been putting her body on the line this month.

Her 2019 began with a bold attempt to scale Aconcagua, the highest mountain in South America.

Unfortunately, Hayes' quest ended this week, but not before she came within 300m of the 6,962m summit.

Battling altitude and freezing temperatures of -30 degrees on the final stretch, she was forced to turn back after becoming oxygen-deprived.

"I saw members of my group with the first stages of frostbite on their faces and hands and a determination to get up the mountain which was breath-taking," Hayes wrote on Instagram.

"In the end, I was shaking and spent, breathing so hard I was hyperventilating.

"The night before, our guide checked my oxygen saturation at 6000m and it was between 55-67. In hospital, they put you on oxygen if it's below 95! I just wasn't getting enough air to keep going.

"My legs are jelly but my heart is full. It feels great to have attempted a challenge like this, even if the mountain won."

Anna Hutchison

For many of us, Sundays are for brunching and Netflix bingeing.

But not so for Kiwi actresses chasing their Hollywood dreams.

After pounding the pavement in the California sun a week ago, former Go Girls star Anna Hutchison was resorting to the treadmill on Sunday.

"Sweaty Sunday," she tagged the workout on Instagram. "I'm loving the tready at the moment."

Each to their own, we say.

The Heartbreakers

When they weren't drinking cocktails, bed hopping or backstabbing each other, last year's batch of Heartbreak Island contestants spent much of their time on the show working out.

And being voracious Instagrammers, their workout regime has barely let up since they left the island, with many of the cast members also back to the gym grind soon after Christmas.

Heartbreak Island 'Disruptor' Liam Lonergan has been proudly showing off a bit of a transformation of late.

This week, he also told his Instagram fans he needed a new playlist for the gym and asked for recommendations for songs to work out to, adding that anybody who dared to suggest Livin' on a Prayer or Eye of the Tiger would be banned.

Rude.

And Lonergan's not the only one sharing his gym workout exploits.

Heartbreak Island finalist Joshua Fanks has also been showing off some gains this week.

Angela Stone

Another reality TV personality starting their 2019 fitness regime strongly is Real Housewives of Auckland star Angela Stone.

The life and fashion stylist broke out a not-so-humble-brag this week when she told her 21,000 Instagram fans that she'd managed to pack two workouts into her day.

"Second workout of the day complete! Gym at 5.30am then smashed 5kms around the hood," she wrote.

Grace Palmer

Pre-Christmas, actress Grace Palmer was working out three times a week with a personal trainer, telling him she "wanted to be as strong as Alicia Vikander in Tomb Raider".

Post-Christmas, the former Shortland Street star hit California with her family and participated in a gentle bike ride. Across San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge.

And she looked the picture of fitness by the end of the journey...