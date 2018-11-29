The Kiwi singer beating Ariana Grande in the charts

Kiwi singer Nouri is making huge waves overseas, managing to top the likes of Ariana Grande and ZAYN to be the number one on the pop charts in the Middle East and North Africa, where she was born.

She released her new single "Where Do We Go From Here" last month and it has since had almost a million views on YouTube.

The Syrian-born Kiwi, who moved to New Zealand as a refugee at the age of 3, has had the opportunity to play and perform and events such as a celebrity football match where she played alongside artists like Snoop Dogg, Trey Songz, and Vince Staples.

She's also sung the American National Anthem at a Los Angeles Clippers game.

Nouri also recently caught up with Azura on Flava's Turnt Up 20 and she said that she wants to make people cry and dance when they listen to her music.

Keep making Aotearoa proud Nouri!

This article was originally published on Flava and is republished here with permission.