The Kiwi power couple taking on Aussie

Kiwi visitors catching up on the news will recognise a familiar face popping up on Aussie television, where former TVNZ star Ruth Wynn-Williams was spotted over the weekend reporting for Nine News.

The star reporter left TVNZ in March last year, deciding to stay on in Sydney after her stint as TVNZ’s Australia Correspondent ended.

Together with her fiance Matt Gibb, the power couple have been living their best lives in Sydney’s oceanfront suburb of Coogee and taking on Australia’s competitive media industry.

Since leaving TVNZ, Wynn-Williams has been working in the Channel Nine newsroom and has also been seen here in New Zealand on Three’s The Project as well as a brief stint helping out behind the scenes on America’s NBC network.

A post shared by Ruth Wynn-Williams (@ruthdubdub) on Aug 13, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

Meanwhile, her TV presenter fiance is kicking goals at Australia’s prestigious ABC Network, where he is a senior producer for the network’s youth channel ABC Me, in a role that sees him travel the country sharing inspiring stories about Australia’s brightest young minds.

Earlier this year, Gibb's work was recognised at the Prix Jeunesse International (known as the Oscars of children’s television) where he and his team won the International Youth Jury prize for his series What It’s Like... to Experience a Disability.

In addition to producing and directing, Gibb continues to keep his hand in the New Zealand media scene, where he is in hot demand in the ad industry.

The popular couple, who were regular faces in Spy’s pages before leaving Auckland, have been engaged since 2013 but have yet to set a date as they focus on their busy lives and careers.

The couple were most recently spotted enjoying a glorious mid-winter break in the richlister’s playground of the French Riviera. Oooh la la!