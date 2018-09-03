The Hits team nail the ‘Lindsay Lohan’ dance

Mean Girls star Lindsay Lohan has gone viral this week after being snapped dancing her own iconic dance moves at a club in Mykonos.

Taking to Instagram to replicate the moves, The Hits team, Sam Wallace, Sarah Gandy and Laura McGoldrick (who is filling in for Toni Street while she’s on maternity leave) absolutely nail the dance in an Instagram video.

“Lindsay Lohan’s dance going viral... AT THE CLUBS IN MYKONOS #dothelilo 😂👯‍♀️”

The Hollywood star then replied with three love hearts!

Lohan has 6.7 million followers so The Hits feel special that she made the effort to reply!

Thanks Lilo! Keep dancing, girl!