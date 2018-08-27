The Governess: ‘We’re treated like demi-gods here’

Anne Hegerty was absolutely blown away by Kiwis love for The Chase on her recent trip to our shores.

Best known as the Governess, Anne paid a visit to Auckland recently to promote the show and experienced first-hand just how much we love the quiz programme.

Amazed by the amount of Kiwi fans, the Governess told Woman’s Weekly she messaged her fellow Chasers, telling them, “You’ve got to come to New Zealand – we’re treated like demi-gods here!”

While the success of the show in the UK is a given, Anne was surprised to learn of how obsessed Kiwis are, calling her warm welcome here one of those “pinch me” moments.

“It’s been brilliant,” she told Woman’s Weekly. “And I’m always happy to say hello back and have a selfie if people ask. It’s the least you can do if they watch the show. One is always aware that it could all end tomorrow.”

We loved having you here Anne! Come back anytime.