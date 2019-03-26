The cute way Matilda Green shared baby news at her wedding

Newlywed Bachelor NZ star Matilda Green has unveiled some sweet snippets from her big day - including the adorable moment she announced that she is pregnant.

Taking to Instagram, Matilda shared some of her wedding videos.

"Another wee snippet of our wedding ... the announcement of Baby Green! By far one of the most memorable moments of the day," she wrote alongside the clip of her revealing the baby exciting news to her friends and family, who were, of course, overjoyed for her and husband Art Green.

"You are a constant light in a sometimes pretty dark world," Matilda starts her speech to Art. "I don't know what the hell I've done to deserve someone like you, but I must have done something right."

"I'm so excited for what the future holds for us if the last four years are anything to go by, we'll have some epic adventures, a few challenges thrown in and a whole lot of love."

"Oh, and one thing the future will definitely include is our first baby, due in September," Matilda added, followed by an eruption of applause from the lovebirds' wedding guests.

The mother-to-be also confirmed that she didn't the baby news a surprise from her new husband.

After a fan asked "did Art know? Or was it a surprise for him too?" Matilda simply replied "he knew!!! Xx".

Others congratulated Matilda for her creative baby reveal, including Kiwi singer Anika Moa who commented: "Best announcement!" alongside a heart and baby bottle emoji.

Millie Elder-Holmes wrote: "This is everything", while celebrity cook Nadia Lim commented, "that's so cool!" on the Instagram post.

In an earlier video, Matilda showed other lovely moments from her and Art's wedding day – which took place last month - including them both getting ready, walking down the aisle and their first dance.

So cute!

This article was first published on The Hits.