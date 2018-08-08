The Breaker Upperers’ Celine Dion dreams come true

The power of love, and social media, has come through for self-confessed Celine Dion superfans and stars and creators of The Breaker Upperers, Madeleine Sami and Jackie van Beek.

The pair’s Celine Dion quest began two weeks ago, when they took to social media to invite the singer to watch their film which had just been released in Australia.

Van Beek also said they’d be “more than happy to meet with you, we do live in New Zealand but we could just fly over”.

Thanks to social media, and a ringing endorsement from pal Russell Crowe, the comedians had their wish granted and flew to Melbourne yesterday to meet the star and see her in concert.

In a bunch of snaps shared on Twitter, the ladies couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces during the show.

The nerves however did seem to takeover when it came time to meet the superstar.

In a short video pre-meeting, van Beek shared that Madeleine was “super nervous”.

“I’ve got a little case of the dries,” Sami said. “Which is good that I’ve got this water here.”

We have no doubt Celine loved the pair as much as we do!

Other Kiwi Celine Dion superfans get the chance to see her when she performs here on August 11, 12 and 14.