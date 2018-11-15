'The bomb': Suzy Cato drops old-school remix

Suzy Cato - aka the icon of many Kiwis' childhoods - is back, and she just dropped a killer remix of her See You Later song.

Suzy would sing the song to sign off from her iconic kids' show Suzy's World, but now - thanks to ZM's Bree and Clint - it's been given a 2018 update.

The radio hosts put together a remixed version of the song and got Suzy to drop the track live on air. Her response?

"That's the bomb!"

The remix is obviously just a bit of fun. If you're wondering what Suzy's really up to these days, she's collaborated with some other Kiwi musicians to release a new album for kids.

The Totally Awesome Kiwi Kids Album is out Friday, November 16.