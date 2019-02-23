The biggest Kiwi celebrity romances this summer

It's the summer of love with Kiwi celebs tying the knot around the country in a bumper wedding season.

Golfer Ryan Fox's wedding in a few weeks to his banker sweetheart Anneke Ryff has a classic New Zealand touch.

Ryff was famously born only hours after All Black captain David Kirk hoisted the Rugby World Cup aloft in 1987.

Fox is also an '87 baby and the son of Grant Fox, the All Blacks' first five-eighths in the 1987 tournament.

One of Ryan Fox's biggest fans, All Black Beauden Barrett, is now playing in the same position as Fox's father in this year's RWC. Barrett was the first to congratulate Ryan Fox following his victory at the World Super 6 event in Perth on Sunday. He rocketed up 19 places to 66th in the world rankings.

A wedding will be the perfect birdie as he eyes up becoming one of the top 50 players in the world.

This latest success is causing some last-minute juggling. Fox was called up for a major payday after being invited into the field for the WGC-Mexico Championship which started on Friday. He is then due to play at the New Zealand Open next week, with his wedding said to be the week after.

Budgeting for the wedding shouldn't be a problem, with the Kiwi golfer's earnings topping $5 million since 2014, including $2.8m last year alone. And in the first seven weeks of 2019, he has pocketed an impressive $509,000.

Spy understands the couple will tie the knot on Rakino Island at the same luxury venue, Hurakia Lodge, where Barrett and wife Hannah and America's Cup sailor Andy Maloney and wife Kirsten tied the knot earlier this year.

Barrett was one of a handful of Hurricanes stars to wed this summer.

His teammate Ben May married Kirstie Trolove weeks before Barrett's wedding. On the same day as the Barretts, at Tauranga's L'Orangerie venue, Hurricanes pofessional development manager Arden David-Perrot married partner Emma Tevita, whose sister Hanna Tevita dates another Hurricanes star, Nehe Milner-Skudder.

His teammate Ardie Savea married Saskia Hartmann-Hechenberger in Fiji, three days before Christmas.

And Hurricanes halfback TJ Perenara married Greer Samuel in a surprise ceremony at Porirua's Gear Homestead. The couple had told friends and family it was their engagement party.

Others to tie the knot in the sporting world were Bermuda Team NZ sailor, Simon van Velthooven who married designer Olivia Hopkinson in Queenstown last month.

Next up are NRL player Shaun Johnson and Silver Fern Kayla Cullen.

Meanwhile in the world of TV, Newshub anchor Melissa Davies married British beau Caspar Green on Waiheke, Shortland Street star Ben Barrington is also due to marry makeup artist Kristie Fergus this month and it is thought both couples have secured magazine deals.

Former reality stars, influencers and business owners Art Green and Matilda Rice married on Waiheke Island's Oakura Lodge last Friday.