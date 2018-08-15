The All Blacks stripping off for Fashion Week

Rugby stars — including All Blacks Damian McKenzie and Ngani Laumape — will be swapping their footy gear for the runway next week.

The duo, along with All Black Sevens stars Kurt Baker and Trael Joass, Jockey’s female pin-up Matilda Rice and celebrity Go Pro’er Logan Dodds will all take part in the Jockey event at Fashion Week.

Baker — notorious for taking naked pictures with some of the trophies he has won with his Sevens team-mates — will be replacing the cups with the yet-to-be-released Jockey Men’s range.

Spy noted Baker was getting in shape by climbing Mt Batur in Bali last week — no doubt also getting some sun on his body.

The event will be Rice’s third time on the Fashion Week runway.

“It’s always so much fun and a really supportive atmosphere,” she says. “I haven’t been prepping too hard but I’ve certainly laid off any extra treats for the past couple of weeks. Nothing like having to be in your underwear in front of people to motivate you to hit the gym!”

Dodds reveals he has been putting in the hard yards to be in primo condition.

“Knowing the iconic Jockey Fashion show is full of All Blacks with exceptional bodies, I’m taking this opportunity as a bit of a challenge to show what a gypsy traveller can bring to the stage,” he tells Spy. “I have upped my training, but mostly I’m really looking forward to the experience and being a part of something rather awesome to NZ!”

Guests can expect a different experience this year with plenty of surprise elements. The typical runway show has been transformed into a high-energy, immersive show, and will feature a theme guests will recognise as soon as they enter the doors to the Jockey Stadium.