Taika steals the red carpet – again!

Kiwi star Taika Waititi is not afraid of the limelight and somehow always manages to upstage the world’s biggest actors wherever he goes – even at the Venice Film Festival.

While sharing the red carpet with some of the Hollywood heavyweights, including Ryan Gosling, the Thor: Ragnarok director stole the show with some seriously funny poses.

Waititi rocks a red karate-style shirt and strikes a few poses showing off his chest hair.

The Academy Award nominee, 43, is on the film festival’s competition jury this year joined by Naomi Watts, Django Unchained star Christoph Waltz and The Shape Of Water director Guillermo del Toro.

The festival runs until September 8.

Keep the kookiness coming Taika! We adore you.