Taika’s Tupac tribute

Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi is always one to rock interesting fashion trends.

He’s almost always spotted on the red carpet with some sort of pineapple influenced garment or suit – and his birthday celebration was no exception.

Taking to social media this week, Taika posted a cute throwback photo to his birthday party earlier this month on August 16th.

In the snap we can spot a very cute bum bag with pineapples printed on it!

“Flashback to my birthday on Aug 16 when I turned 1994. #TaiPac” he captions the photo.

Fans love the director’s new ‘gangster’ look.

“The fanny pack is the best part,” says one person.

“You are my spirit animal!” says another.

“Um, important question: How do we get on your level ?” muses another fan.

That is a very good question! We here at Spy would like to know too!