Surprising reason Matty broke down on air

Matty McLean had a tough start to the week on Breakfast, breaking down on national TV.

The host couldn't fight back his tears and said he was "devastated".

The reason why is about as adorable as it gets: The Lion King.

While discussing a story about how crying can be a great stress reliever, Matty revealed what made him cry recently saying the death of Mufasa in the animated film was "one of the saddest moments in cinematography".

"You don't cry when Mufasa dies? Are you dead inside?" he said.

But things really got out of control when Dan Faitaua drove the sad moment home talking about Simba's guilt and parent-less upbringing.

Check out the funny - and surprisingly emotional - clip below.